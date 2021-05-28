advertising week asia

Gary Vaynerchuk: 'Stop blaming platforms for your own bad behaviour'
May 28, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

In a wide-ranging fireside chat, the outspoken agency leader and influencer speaks of rising consumer awareness around the negative effects of social media coming at the detriment of personal accountability, which he describes as "the greatest virus in society".

Japan’s boards still fail to appreciate brands
May 31, 2019
David Blecken

Advertising Week: The government is trying to encourage companies to take brand value more seriously.

Don't overlook the Paralympics, and other sporting advice from Advertising Week Asia
May 30, 2019
David Blecken

Advertising Week: Sports-related sessions at this year's event in Tokyo encouraged brands to be open-minded, adaptable, and realistic about the costs involved in effective sponsorship activation.

Missed Advertising Week Asia in Tokyo? We've got you covered.
May 21, 2018
David Blecken

The "role" of a soft drink, the perils of "kissing ass" in creative and the portrayal of Japanese as the "bored-looking people at a party" were among the more interesting takeaways.

Jean-Marie Dru offers a reality check
Jun 9, 2017
David Blecken

The TBWA supremo shared some frank views with Campaign on the future of his industry at Advertising Week Asia in Tokyo.

Photos: Advertising Week Asia 2016
Jun 3, 2016
Staff

Advertising Week Asia made its debut in Tokyo on 30 May, opening with a gala at the historic Zojoji temple in the city's Daimon district, close to Tokyo Tower. (Photos: Advertising Week)

