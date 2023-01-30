adfraud

How to make digital advertising in SEA safer and less attractive to criminals
Jan 30, 2023
Nick Stringer

How to make digital advertising in SEA safer and less attractive to criminals

In this piece, Nick Stringer from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) argues that companies in growing regions can lift digital industry ad fraud and safety standards simply by asking for them.

Fighting the digital advertising criminals
May 26, 2017
Rick Mulia

Fighting the digital advertising criminals

Rick Mulia at Rubicon Project lays out the critical issue that is ad fraud, and the promising moves being made across the industry to tackle it.

Dear Tech Support: Can't programmatic count as a line item?
May 12, 2016
Tech Support

Dear Tech Support: Can't programmatic count as a line item?

Campaign Asia's resident tech guru answers your pressing questions on all aspects of digital marketing. In association with Xaxis.

