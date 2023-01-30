Search
adfraud
Jan 30, 2023
How to make digital advertising in SEA safer and less attractive to criminals
In this piece, Nick Stringer from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) argues that companies in growing regions can lift digital industry ad fraud and safety standards simply by asking for them.
May 26, 2017
Fighting the digital advertising criminals
Rick Mulia at Rubicon Project lays out the critical issue that is ad fraud, and the promising moves being made across the industry to tackle it.
May 12, 2016
Dear Tech Support: Can't programmatic count as a line item?
Campaign Asia's resident tech guru answers your pressing questions on all aspects of digital marketing. In association with Xaxis.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins