Apr 17, 2020
Blis launches ad-targeting tool to reach stay-at-home households at scale
New tool combines historical audience targeting data with technology that can identify residential IP addresses at scale and connect them to residents' devices within.
Oct 25, 2019
Good riddance to cookies, it's all about apps now
As consumers have shifted to mobile environments, we should have called time on the cookie some time ago.
May 8, 2013
Keyword targeting: Twitter's new high-performance marketing engine
Twitter's recently announced keyword ad targeting has enormous potential for delivering messages based on the content of user tweets, but will require careful implementation to avoid being viewed as overly intrusive.
