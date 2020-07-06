ad contrarian
Facebook boycott: Principles or politics?
THE AD CONTRARIAN: If the current incipient rejection of Facebook is going to have legs it has to be based on principles, not politics.
Carnival of hypocrisy: Brands, BLM and taxes
THE AD CONTRARIAN: If brands really believe that Black Lives Matter, they must stop hiding their taxable profits in offshore tax havens.
Trash media and trash tech
The Ad Contrarian describes the stink created by the combination of trash websites and adtech that's incapable of distinguishing between those sites and the good kind.
Our invincible ignorance: Report on adtech waste will lead to nothing
THE AD CONTRARIAN: A report on the "absurd wastefulness of the hideous adtech ecosystem" will change nothing because the industry is "far too invested" to do anything about "the black hole of adtech".
Branding and grandstanding
THE AD CONTRARIAN: Brand babblers seem to think that every business problem is a branding problem.
The Ad Contrarian: Looking for problems
One of the biggest dangers successful brands face is falling into the hands of dumbass marketers. An analogy to the game of baseball helps explain why.
