activate
1 day ago
Impact acquires influencer management platform Activate
This deal will result in the creation of the world's largest influencer marketplace.
Apr 29, 2010
Pertamina launches creative and media pitch in Indonesia
JAKARTA - State oil and gas firm Pertamina is understood to have launched a pitch in Indonesia for its lubricants business. Sources suggest that the company is looking for a media and a creative agency.
