Japan Airlines crash: What the major players are saying
1 day ago
Ewan Larkin

Japan Airlines crash: What the major players are saying

Organizations including Airbus are making statements as Japanese authorities investigate the fatal runway crash.

Safety key for Pokemon Go brand following Japan death
Aug 25, 2016
Gabey Goh

Safety key for Pokemon Go brand following Japan death

The impact of a recent accident on the brand may be minimal, but Niantic should nonetheless do more to promote safe play.

Transport Accident Commission says 'Everybody hurts when you speed' in Australia
Aug 10, 2010
Jane Leung

Transport Accident Commission says 'Everybody hurts when you speed' in Australia

The Transport Accident Commission (TAC) in Victoria, Australia is reminding people that pain does not wash away for those that have lost their loved ones in a car accident.

