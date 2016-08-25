Search
accident
Japan Airlines crash: What the major players are saying
Organizations including Airbus are making statements as Japanese authorities investigate the fatal runway crash.
Aug 25, 2016
Safety key for Pokemon Go brand following Japan death
The impact of a recent accident on the brand may be minimal, but Niantic should nonetheless do more to promote safe play.
Aug 10, 2010
Transport Accident Commission says 'Everybody hurts when you speed' in Australia
The Transport Accident Commission (TAC) in Victoria, Australia is reminding people that pain does not wash away for those that have lost their loved ones in a car accident.
