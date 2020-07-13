aaron wild

Connie Chan leaves WPP to lead OMD China
Jul 13, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Connie Chan leaves WPP to lead OMD China

As the new CEO of OMD China, Chan fills the role vacated by Aaron Wild just over a year ago.

Aaron Wild resigns from OMD China
May 23, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Aaron Wild resigns from OMD China

Wild served in leadership roles in China for both PHD and OMD over the past eight years.

Anna Chitty returns to OMG China as PHD China MD
Jan 16, 2014
Benjamin Li

Anna Chitty returns to OMG China as PHD China MD

CHINA – Anna Chitty, an eight-year veteran of OMG, has returned from a stint at PHD in the US to take on a newly created role as PHD's China MD.

PHD China promotes Aaron Wild and Lars Bjørge
Oct 17, 2012
Staff Writer

PHD China promotes Aaron Wild and Lars Bjørge

SHANGHAI - PHD China has promoted key members of its senior management team, Aaron Wild (pictured left) and Lars Bjørge (right).

Aaron Wild appointed general manager at PHD Shanghai
Nov 29, 2010
Magz Osborne

Aaron Wild appointed general manager at PHD Shanghai

SHANGHAI - Aaron Wild has been appointed as general manager at PHD Shanghai, joining from Mindshare in the Middle East.

