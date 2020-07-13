aaron wild
Connie Chan leaves WPP to lead OMD China
As the new CEO of OMD China, Chan fills the role vacated by Aaron Wild just over a year ago.
Aaron Wild resigns from OMD China
Wild served in leadership roles in China for both PHD and OMD over the past eight years.
Anna Chitty returns to OMG China as PHD China MD
CHINA – Anna Chitty, an eight-year veteran of OMG, has returned from a stint at PHD in the US to take on a newly created role as PHD's China MD.
PHD China promotes Aaron Wild and Lars Bjørge
SHANGHAI - PHD China has promoted key members of its senior management team, Aaron Wild (pictured left) and Lars Bjørge (right).
Aaron Wild appointed general manager at PHD Shanghai
SHANGHAI - Aaron Wild has been appointed as general manager at PHD Shanghai, joining from Mindshare in the Middle East.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins