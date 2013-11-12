Search
Hear Adidas 'anthem' for the opening of its Singapore concept store
'Who Could Imagine' is a collaboration with local musicians Rauzan Rahman, MEAN, Mickeyleano, PRAV and Weish.
Nov 12, 2013
CASE STUDY: How VivoCity brought QR codes to life
VivoCity, Singapore’s largest retail and lifestyle destination, used QR codes in a fun way to engage shoppers and increase sales during the 20th annual Great Singapore Sale (GSS).
Nov 1, 2011
VivoCity brings CSR in celebrations
SINGAPORE - VivoCity is bringing corporate social responsibility initiative (CSR) to its fifth anniversary and Christmas celebrations, to raise awareness for the need to secure habitats for Asian elephants.
Jul 20, 2010
Mega mall VivoCity selects Text 100 for PR in Xi'an
BEIJING – Text 100 China has been appointed as the public relations agency for the opening of Asian mega mall VivoCity in Xi’an in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
