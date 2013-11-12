VivoCity

Hear Adidas 'anthem' for the opening of its Singapore concept store
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

'Who Could Imagine' is a collaboration with local musicians Rauzan Rahman, MEAN, Mickeyleano, PRAV and Weish.

CASE STUDY: How VivoCity brought QR codes to life
Nov 12, 2013
Sophie Chen

VivoCity, Singapore’s largest retail and lifestyle destination, used QR codes in a fun way to engage shoppers and increase sales during the 20th annual Great Singapore Sale (GSS).

VivoCity brings CSR in celebrations
Nov 1, 2011
Racheal Lee

SINGAPORE - VivoCity is bringing corporate social responsibility initiative (CSR) to its fifth anniversary and Christmas celebrations, to raise awareness for the need to secure habitats for Asian elephants.

Mega mall VivoCity selects Text 100 for PR in Xi'an
Jul 20, 2010
Jane Leung

BEIJING – Text 100 China has been appointed as the public relations agency for the opening of Asian mega mall VivoCity in Xi’an in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

