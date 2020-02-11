Uniqlo

Despite virus woes, Japanese brands face globalisation imperative
Feb 11, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Despite virus woes, Japanese brands face globalisation imperative

Slowing sales at home and increasingly unfavourable economic growth and demographics lead companies' overseas push.

Six brands that won the 2010s
Dec 20, 2019
Staff Reporters

Six brands that won the 2010s

Brand specialists give their view on which brands were most successful in Asia-Pacific over the past decade.

Japan's top local brands: Legacy and innovation sustain Toyota, Sony and Panasonic
Jul 1, 2019
David Blecken

Japan's top local brands: Legacy and innovation sustain Toyota, Sony and Panasonic

The automotive giant’s ‘mobility’ proposition seems to have been well received.

Amazon remains Asia's top online retailer but competition is hot
Jun 11, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Amazon remains Asia's top online retailer but competition is hot

Large brands maintain their dominance across all our retail subcategories, but fashion continues to be a battleground, with the likes of Penshoppe and Muji making waves.

Asia-Pacific consumers see Zara as a luxury brand
Jun 11, 2019
David Blecken

Asia-Pacific consumers see Zara as a luxury brand

The brand is apparently seen as a cut above its direct competitors, although Uniqlo has done a much better job of building designer-appeal into fast fashion.

