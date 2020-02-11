Uniqlo
Despite virus woes, Japanese brands face globalisation imperative
Slowing sales at home and increasingly unfavourable economic growth and demographics lead companies' overseas push.
Six brands that won the 2010s
Brand specialists give their view on which brands were most successful in Asia-Pacific over the past decade.
How UNIQLO leverages UGC in a global campaign
UNIQLO partners TikTok in a global UGC campaign to find the next influencer.
Japan's top local brands: Legacy and innovation sustain Toyota, Sony and Panasonic
The automotive giant’s ‘mobility’ proposition seems to have been well received.
Amazon remains Asia's top online retailer but competition is hot
Large brands maintain their dominance across all our retail subcategories, but fashion continues to be a battleground, with the likes of Penshoppe and Muji making waves.
Asia-Pacific consumers see Zara as a luxury brand
The brand is apparently seen as a cut above its direct competitors, although Uniqlo has done a much better job of building designer-appeal into fast fashion.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins