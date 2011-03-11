Search
K11
2 days ago
Smart mirrors to multiply in China; Tencent and C Ventures among investors
Smart mirrors are set to spread as a vehicle for brands to reach consumers in malls and hotels, thanks to a deal involving Fiture, Tencent and C Ventures.
Mar 11, 2011
CASE STUDY: Shopping mall K11 taps AR to draw customers in HK
Hong Kong-based shopping mall K11 has combined Facebook, user generated content and mobile augmented reality (AR) to draw customers and enhance the brand experience during the peak Christmas retail period.
