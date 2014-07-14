90s

Yext throws it back to the ‘90s
1 day ago
Mariah Cooper

The integrated marketing campaign spotlights outdated search technology with a side of nostalgia.

Generation 'Xi': Marketing in China's 'youth-conomy'
Jul 14, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - The belief that the length of a generation is defined by ten-year spans is making less sense in China as technological and societal changes take place every five or even three years, setting the stage for 'Generation Xi' (习世代)—youths growing up in the current Xi Jinping era, and altering marketing principles along with it.

AirAsia appoints eYeka to launch 'Real people, real stories' campaign
Jul 27, 2010
Madhavi Tumkur

AirAsia has appointed eYeka for its online campaign 'Real people, real stories', asking travellers to share how AirAsia has changed their lives for the better in a 30 to 90s video or animation.

