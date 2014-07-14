Search
Yext throws it back to the ‘90s
The integrated marketing campaign spotlights outdated search technology with a side of nostalgia.
Jul 14, 2014
Generation 'Xi': Marketing in China's 'youth-conomy'
SHANGHAI - The belief that the length of a generation is defined by ten-year spans is making less sense in China as technological and societal changes take place every five or even three years, setting the stage for 'Generation Xi' (习世代)—youths growing up in the current Xi Jinping era, and altering marketing principles along with it.
Jul 27, 2010
AirAsia appoints eYeka to launch 'Real people, real stories' campaign
AirAsia has appointed eYeka for its online campaign 'Real people, real stories', asking travellers to share how AirAsia has changed their lives for the better in a 30 to 90s video or animation.
