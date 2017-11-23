90 seconds

Get a bigger bang for your video buck
Nov 23, 2017
Nick Erskine-Shaw

The rapid rise of online video and the growth of new digital marketing technologies has made budgeting more complicated, writes Nick Erskine-Shaw of 90 Seconds.

PHOTOS: 90 Seconds celebrates 900,000 minutes
Aug 11, 2016
Gabey Goh

PHOTOS: 90 Seconds celebrates 900,000 minutes

Video production platform 90 Seconds hosted a party to celebrate its first year in Singapore.

90 Seconds lands US$7.5 million investment led by Sequoia India
Apr 11, 2016
Gabey Goh

90 Seconds lands US$7.5 million investment led by Sequoia India

SINGAPORE - Cloud video production platform startup 90 Seconds has secured US$7.5 million in financing led by Sequoia India, to fuel global expansion plans.

