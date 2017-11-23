Search
The forgotten art of travel marketing: Why video is the most powerful tool in your arsenal
Travel marketers need to think about how they approach consumers differently in 2022. Video content creation platform 90 Seconds explains how to create video campaigns that ensure brands remain ahead of competitors.
Nov 23, 2017
Get a bigger bang for your video buck
The rapid rise of online video and the growth of new digital marketing technologies has made budgeting more complicated, writes Nick Erskine-Shaw of 90 Seconds.
Aug 11, 2016
PHOTOS: 90 Seconds celebrates 900,000 minutes
Video production platform 90 Seconds hosted a party to celebrate its first year in Singapore.
Apr 11, 2016
90 Seconds lands US$7.5 million investment led by Sequoia India
SINGAPORE - Cloud video production platform startup 90 Seconds has secured US$7.5 million in financing led by Sequoia India, to fuel global expansion plans.
