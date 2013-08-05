4g
Singapore says goodbye to 3G
Major providers M1, Singtel and Starhub will be phasing out 3G services in a bid to transfer users to faster, more secure 4G & 5G networks in the coming year.
Leo Burnett Beijing wins appointment for China Mobile's 4G brand
CHINA - Donald Chan, Group CEO of Leo Burnett (LB) China, reports that the agency's Beijing office has won a two-year appointment to handle branding for China Mobile Communications Corporation (CMCC)'s 4G service launch.
KDDI hands "control" of Tokyo to customers
TOKYO - To promote its au 4G LTE service, Japanese telco KDDI staged a one-off event in which elements of the urban landscape could be controlled by its customers via their smartphones.
VIDEO: CSL's Liversidge on its multi-brand strategy and 4G
HONG KONG - After helping CSL to win 'Asia's Best Brand' at the recent CMO Asia Awards, the mobile network operator's own chief marketing officer Mark Liversidge talks to Campaign about its multi-brand strategy, and how the 4G platform represents the "dawn of a new generation" for advertisers.
Tablet sales surging in Southeast Asia
SINGAPORE – Some 261,000 tablets of almost ten brands, valued at US$167 million, were sold across seven Southeast Asian markets over the first four months this year.
M1 rolls out 4G network
SINGAPORE – M1 has become the first telco in Southeast Asia to launch fourth-generation (4G) mobile network services.
