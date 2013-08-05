4g

Singapore says goodbye to 3G
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Singapore says goodbye to 3G

Major providers M1, Singtel and Starhub will be phasing out 3G services in a bid to transfer users to faster, more secure 4G & 5G networks in the coming year.

Leo Burnett Beijing wins appointment for China Mobile's 4G brand
Aug 5, 2013
Benjamin Li

Leo Burnett Beijing wins appointment for China Mobile's 4G brand

CHINA - Donald Chan, Group CEO of Leo Burnett (LB) China, reports that the agency's Beijing office has won a two-year appointment to handle branding for China Mobile Communications Corporation (CMCC)'s 4G service launch.

KDDI hands
Feb 20, 2013
Staff Reporters

KDDI hands "control" of Tokyo to customers

TOKYO - To promote its au 4G LTE service, Japanese telco KDDI staged a one-off event in which elements of the urban landscape could be controlled by its customers via their smartphones.

VIDEO: CSL's Liversidge on its multi-brand strategy and 4G
Aug 10, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

VIDEO: CSL's Liversidge on its multi-brand strategy and 4G

HONG KONG - After helping CSL to win 'Asia's Best Brand' at the recent CMO Asia Awards, the mobile network operator's own chief marketing officer Mark Liversidge talks to Campaign about its multi-brand strategy, and how the 4G platform represents the "dawn of a new generation" for advertisers.

Tablet sales surging in Southeast Asia
Jun 21, 2011
Racheal Lee

Tablet sales surging in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE – Some 261,000 tablets of almost ten brands, valued at US$167 million, were sold across seven Southeast Asian markets over the first four months this year.

M1 rolls out 4G network
Jun 21, 2011
Racheal Lee

M1 rolls out 4G network

SINGAPORE – M1 has become the first telco in Southeast Asia to launch fourth-generation (4G) mobile network services.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

1 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

“Only as good as the creativity that goes in” Growth in a new era

2 “Only as good as the creativity that goes in” Growth in a new era

How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success

3 How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success

“One-offs do not work”: How brands can play in culture

4 “One-offs do not work”: How brands can play in culture

Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

5 Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

6 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

7 Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

FAST on the rise in APAC: What advertisers should know

8 FAST on the rise in APAC: What advertisers should know

Nike's Fifa Women's World Cup ad highlights footballers' talents

9 Nike's Fifa Women's World Cup ad highlights footballers' talents

Decoding APAC successes at Cannes Lions 2023 with Jane Lin-Baden

10 Decoding APAC successes at Cannes Lions 2023 with Jane Lin-Baden