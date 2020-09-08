News The Work
Carol Huang
17 hours ago

Tesla placement in Tencent game boosts real-life test drives

Getting Tesla's Model 3 and Model X into Tencent's popular mobile game, Game for Peace, resulted in a boost for test drives and orders.

It is quite rare to see Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Tencent CEO Pony Ma liking the same video (on Twitter and WeChat, respectively) on the same day. So when both men endorsed the video below in late July, it immediately attracted attention.

The reason for the CEO attention was the launch of a tie-up that saw Tesla cars appearing in Tencent's most popular mobile game, Game for Peace (similar as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds in an earlier version).

The game includes Tesla's Model 3 and Model X vehicles, its charging stations and even a Tesla experience centre. Players can drive Teslas in the game, and Tesla also made special-edition versions of the Model 3 and Model X—sporting the same colours as in the game—available for purchase in real life. Tesla showed one of these cars at the China Joy game exhibition in Shanghai last month, along with a giant real-life versoin of an airdrop box to recreate the game theme.

"The collaboration happened at the right time with the right people, and both sides hit it off real quick," a Tencent spokesperson told Campaign Asia-Pacific. "Through the linkage of Tencent and Tesla, we saw strong growth in both brands on operational data, market index, content distribution and commercialisation."

Tesla's test drive and orders have both increased after the launching of the campaign.

The game has become a major force for reaching young consumers. "Players want to explore more possibilities in the game, especially on vehicles," said Will, Game of Peace project developer. "We will cooperate with more brands in the future to satisfy players' need."

In fact, Tesla is not the first brand to cooperate with this popular game. Earlier this year, Game of Peace players had the chance to drive a Maserati in the game.

"It is an emotional connection to connect users and brands," said Joey, Game of Peace project developer.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

1 Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

3 Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

New Apple spot shows what it would be like if everyone could scroll through your phone

4 Apple shows what it would be like if everyone could scroll through your phone

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

5 Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

DBS goes clubbing on Fortnite

6 DBS goes clubbing on Fortnite

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

7 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

8 How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

9 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Google to pass on cost of 2% digital tax to UK advertisers

10 Google to pass on cost of 2% digital tax to UK advertisers

Related Articles

Tesla dispute with Pinduoduo over discounts powers on
Marketing
Aug 24, 2020
Matthew Miller

Tesla dispute with Pinduoduo over discounts powers on

WeChat makes a grab at China’s MCN industry
Analysis
Jun 22, 2020
Yaling Jiang

WeChat makes a grab at China’s MCN industry

It’s official: China’s luxury market is exploding
Marketing
Sep 17, 2018
Jessica Rapp

It’s official: China’s luxury market is exploding

The Trade Desk’s Jeff Green on how to crack China
Advertising
May 16, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

The Trade Desk’s Jeff Green on how to crack China

Just Published

ACCC to probe Apple and Google app store practices
News
16 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

ACCC to probe Apple and Google app store practices

Australian regulator to examine potential anti-competitive practices by the two tech giants, including app transaction fees that are have caused recent tension with publishers.

Brand Health Check: Can Honda recharge?
Marketing
18 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Brand Health Check: Can Honda recharge?

The Japanese auto brand is betting its future on going electric, but is playing catchup with a market that is several steps ahead.

Young Spikes competitions for 2021 open for entries
Advertising
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Young Spikes competitions for 2021 open for entries

Spikes Asia has also revealed the jury for the online-only 2021 edition of the competition for industry professionals under 30 years of age.

Grey Group launches dedicated sustainability practice in AMEA
Advertising
21 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Grey Group launches dedicated sustainability ...

Konstantin Popovic will helm the unit from Singapore, with plans to scale it across the region.