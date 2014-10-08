Shaun Rein

Send feedback to Shaun Rein.
Book excerpt: The End of Copycat China
Analysis
Oct 8, 2014
Shaun Rein

Book excerpt: The End of Copycat China

What is this 'Chineseness' trait that has given mainland enterprises a one-up in the innovation stakes? Shaun Rein, founder and managing director at China Market Research Group (CMR), hints at the reason in an excerpt from his new book.

BOOK EXCERPT: What to do and what not to do in China
Marketing
Sep 19, 2012
Shaun Rein

BOOK EXCERPT: What to do and what not to do in China

While other branding experts tiptoe around the edges of China, Shaun Rein - author of The End of Cheap China cum managing director of the China Market Research Group (CMR) - delivers straight, incisive, practical talk on do's and don'ts for foreign brands as China shakes off its reputation as the factory of the world.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia