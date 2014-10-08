What is this 'Chineseness' trait that has given mainland enterprises a one-up in the innovation stakes? Shaun Rein, founder and managing director at China Market Research Group (CMR), hints at the reason in an excerpt from his new book.
While other branding experts tiptoe around the edges of China, Shaun Rein - author of The End of Cheap China cum managing director of the China Market Research Group (CMR) - delivers straight, incisive, practical talk on do's and don'ts for foreign brands as China shakes off its reputation as the factory of the world.