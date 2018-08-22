Serena Jacob

Send feedback to Serena Jacob.
How to stay relevant as cultures evolve
Analysis
Aug 22, 2018
Serena Jacob

How to stay relevant as cultures evolve

While broad archetypes are handy as mental shortcuts, brands must keep pace with changing cultural symbols and nuances to form a deeper connection with people—and avoid looking foolish.

Maximising the moment
Analysis
Oct 18, 2017
Serena Jacob

Maximising the moment

Marketers should take a moment to better explore moments in their customers' day. Doing so can provide inspiration and innovation, explains Kantar TNS' Serena Jacob.

Creating compelling content in an ad-saturated world
Analysis
Sep 5, 2016
Serena Jacob

Creating compelling content in an ad-saturated world

The medium and the message.

The context of culture: Be aware of local nuances
Marketing
Dec 14, 2015
Serena Jacob

The context of culture: Be aware of local nuances

Although global culture is more homogenous than ever, failure to appreciate local customs, values and even physical gestures can still have a detrimental impact on sales.

The great youth social-media migration
Digital
Aug 19, 2015
Serena Jacob

The great youth social-media migration

One never knows where fickle Millennials might take their social-media interaction next.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia