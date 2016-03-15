Brands and marketers are joining special-interest online communities to get close to customers and drive conversation.
With online video eating up an increasing portion of ad budgets, the race is on to develop better metrics of audience impact.
Privacy issues aside, gold mine of data from personal, GPS-linked gadgets may forge a brave new world of targeted marketing.
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: As consumers become ever more discerning, so local brands increase the level of competition with more sophisticated products.
Some have started their own technology labs, others have launched incubators for startups to develop non-client sponsored ideas.
New tools allow companies to position themselves ahead of controversies and to respond to them when they erupt in real time.
