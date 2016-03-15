Robert Clark

Send feedback to Robert Clark.
Micro segments: Connecting via niche online platforms
Analysis
Mar 15, 2016
Robert Clark

Micro segments: Connecting via niche online platforms

Brands and marketers are joining special-interest online communities to get close to customers and drive conversation.

Time is money: Getting the measure of video
Analysis
Oct 21, 2015
Robert Clark

Time is money: Getting the measure of video

With online video eating up an increasing portion of ad budgets, the race is on to develop better metrics of audience impact.

Wearable devices: The next great frontier
Analysis
Oct 6, 2014
Robert Clark

Wearable devices: The next great frontier

Privacy issues aside, gold mine of data from personal, GPS-linked gadgets may forge a brave new world of targeted marketing.

China pushes MNCs to deliver more
Analysis
Sep 11, 2014
Robert Clark

China pushes MNCs to deliver more

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: As consumers become ever more discerning, so local brands increase the level of competition with more sophisticated products.

Toy stories: Agencies invest in tech innovation
Analysis
Jul 7, 2014
Robert Clark

Toy stories: Agencies invest in tech innovation

Some have started their own technology labs, others have launched incubators for startups to develop non-client sponsored ideas.

SEM helps brands to minimise the damage
Analysis
Mar 7, 2014
Robert Clark

SEM helps brands to minimise the damage

New tools allow companies to position themselves ahead of controversies and to respond to them when they erupt in real time.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia