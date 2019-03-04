Once a showcase of 'nearly there' products and services, the Mobile World Congress, which took place last week in Barcelona, is now full of technology that is ready for brands to take advantage of now.
Campaign Asia-Pacific reporter Racheal Lee interviews Patrick Rona of Tribal DDB and DDB Group Asia Pacific in the above video, while below, Rona shares his belief that it’s time to dump the term ‘digital’ and start fusing creativity with technology to bring about a totally different brand experience.
Marketers and agencies must resist becoming enamored with technology for technology's sake at the expense of sensible marketing fundamentals, writes Patrick Rona, president of Tribal DDB Asia Pacific and chief digital officer of DDB Group Asia Pacific.
It's high time the industry stops talking in terms of 'digital' versus 'traditional' and starts thinking about the role of digital generalists versus digital specialists, writes Patrick Rona, president of Tribal DDB Asia Pacific and chief digital officer of DDB Group Asia Pacific.