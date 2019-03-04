Patrick Rona

Believe the 5G buzz: Report from the Mobile World Congress
Advertising
Mar 4, 2019
Patrick Rona

Believe the 5G buzz: Report from the Mobile World ...

The impact 5G will have on business and commerce was on full display at last week's Mobile World Congress, according to McCann Worldgroup's chief digital officer.

5 key trends from Mobile World Congress 2016
Digital
Mar 1, 2016
Patrick Rona

5 key trends from Mobile World Congress 2016

Once a showcase of 'nearly there' products and services, the Mobile World Congress, which took place last week in Barcelona, is now full of technology that is ready for brands to take advantage of now.

OPINION: Three 'brilliant' insights for marketers in the engagement age
Digital
Jan 25, 2013
Patrick Rona

OPINION: Three 'brilliant' insights for marketers ...

Patrick Rona, president of Tribal DDB Asia Pacific and chief digital officer of DDB Group Asia-Pacific, relays three key factors for marketers to employ in the era of engagement.

DIGITAL DOWNLOADED: The age of brand networks
Opinions
Nov 8, 2012
Patrick Rona

DIGITAL DOWNLOADED: The age of brand networks

Campaign Asia-Pacific reporter Racheal Lee interviews Patrick Rona of Tribal DDB and DDB Group Asia Pacific in the above video, while below, Rona shares his belief that it’s time to dump the term ‘digital’ and start fusing creativity with technology to bring about a totally different brand experience.

OPINION: It’s not all about technology
Digital
Sep 13, 2012
Patrick Rona

OPINION: It’s not all about technology

Marketers and agencies must resist becoming enamored with technology for technology's sake at the expense of sensible marketing fundamentals, writes Patrick Rona, president of Tribal DDB Asia Pacific and chief digital officer of DDB Group Asia Pacific.

OPINION: Set aside the 'digital' versus 'traditional' debate
Digital
Aug 16, 2012
Patrick Rona

OPINION: Set aside the 'digital' versus 'traditional...

It's high time the industry stops talking in terms of 'digital' versus 'traditional' and starts thinking about the role of digital generalists versus digital specialists, writes Patrick Rona, president of Tribal DDB Asia Pacific and chief digital officer of DDB Group Asia Pacific.

