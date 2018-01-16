Brands in Japan are falling over themselves to be ‘Instagenic’, but they must remember to communicate on the same level as the people they are trying to reach, explains AKQA’s Omri Reis.
The success of 'How do you live?' is one example of the power of nostalgia to sell, explains AKQA's Omri Reis.
Whether futuristic, quirky or cold, Western travellers’ perceptions of Tokyo haven’t changed much in the years between 'Lost in Translation' and this year's 'Ghost in the Shell'.
The country's problem with overtime is well entrenched, but perhaps technology can create incentives to help restore work-life balance.
So how will Spotify connect communities, genres and artists in Japan? Omri Reis of Flamingo describes the cultural stage.
Flamingo Tokyo's Omri Reis opines on Japan, identity and reality, be it real, virtual, or augmented.
