Omri Reis

Why Instagram is about inspiration, not influencers
Opinions
Jan 16, 2018
Brands in Japan are falling over themselves to be ‘Instagenic’, but they must remember to communicate on the same level as the people they are trying to reach, explains AKQA’s Omri Reis.

How an 80-year-old life-hack book became Japan’s biggest bestseller
Opinions
Dec 19, 2017
The success of 'How do you live?' is one example of the power of nostalgia to sell, explains AKQA's Omri Reis.

Today’s Tokyo is no 'Ghost in the Shell' techno-dystopia
Analysis
Feb 2, 2017
Whether futuristic, quirky or cold, Western travellers’ perceptions of Tokyo haven’t changed much in the years between 'Lost in Translation' and this year's 'Ghost in the Shell'.

Fintech seeks to curb Japan’s deadly corporate culture
Analysis
Nov 24, 2016
The country's problem with overtime is well entrenched, but perhaps technology can create incentives to help restore work-life balance.

Will Spotify's arrival change music tastes in Japan?
Analysis
Oct 6, 2016
So how will Spotify connect communities, genres and artists in Japan? Omri Reis of Flamingo describes the cultural stage.

Best of both worlds: Marketing the virtual in 'real' Japan
Marketing
Jul 28, 2016
Flamingo Tokyo's Omri Reis opines on Japan, identity and reality, be it real, virtual, or augmented.

