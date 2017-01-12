Misaki Tsuchiyama

The planner working to bring Japan Inc up to speed with LGBT consumers
Analysis
Jan 12, 2017
Misaki Tsuchiyama

The planner working to bring Japan Inc up to speed ...

Takahiko Morinaga, who started the Japan LGBT Research Institute, discusses the nascent state of LGBT marketing in Japan.

Airbnb tells host stories in first localised videos for Japan
The Work
Oct 10, 2016
Misaki Tsuchiyama

Airbnb tells host stories in first localised videos ...

The home-sharing pioneer aims to draw more hosts and domestic travellers by presenting heartwarming real examples from its community.

Takeaways from Ad:tech Tokyo 2016
News
Sep 28, 2016
Misaki Tsuchiyama

Takeaways from Ad:tech Tokyo 2016

Topics from this year's ad:tech Tokyo: sake, sports, AI, understanding the LGBT community.

Toyota channels Basho in unusual music video for Prius
Digital
Sep 21, 2016
Misaki Tsuchiyama

Toyota channels Basho in unusual music video for Prius

The haiku master would have chosen the car as his mode of transport, a song suggests.

