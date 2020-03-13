Lauren Hallanan

COVID-19 has hurt China’s influencers (Or has it?)
Advertising
Mar 13, 2020
Lauren Hallanan

COVID-19 has hurt China’s influencers (Or has it?)

Monetization is dramatically down, but from a content standpoint, this is a boom period for many influencers. Online traffic has increased dramatically, and consumers are bored and eager to explore and engage.

6 tactics from Taobao’s top e-commerce live streamer, Viya
Digital
Oct 24, 2019
Lauren Hallanan

On October 10, Viya drove RMB 353 million (US$49.7 million) in sales in a single day. How does she do it?

Are your influencer agency’s corrupt practices costing you?
Digital
May 7, 2018
Lauren Hallanan

From kickbacks, to inflated prices, to fake views, some agencies in China are doing anything they can to cut corners and boost earnings.

Holding large events in China: Lessons from the Victoria’s Secret Shanghai Fashion Show
CEI Analysis
Dec 4, 2017
Lauren Hallanan

The biggest mistake brands can make is to assume that event planning in China is the same as everywhere else in the world.

