In the last video report from SXSW 2014, Weber Shandwick's Jayde Lovell and Jye Smith wrap things up by looking at the lessons for Asia-Pacific brands and consumers.
AUSTIN, TEXAS - Highlights from day three at SXSW touch on how brands need to think about getting their content distributed as well as strategies for effective content collaboration.
AUSTIN, TEXAS - Day two at the 2014 SXSW Interactive Festival highlighted current trends around data, data visualisation and user-experience design.
AUSTIN, TEXAS - The big takeaway from the first day is that technological innovation is at its most effective when it manages to bring brands and consumers closer together.
