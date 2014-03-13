Jye Smith

Engaging SXSW day four: Summary of lessons for APAC brands
Analysis
Mar 13, 2014
Jayde Lovell

Engaging SXSW day four: Summary of lessons for APAC ...

In the last video report from SXSW 2014, Weber Shandwick's Jayde Lovell and Jye Smith wrap things up by looking at the lessons for Asia-Pacific brands and consumers.

Engaging SXSW day three: Content, content, content
Analysis
Mar 12, 2014
Jayde Lovell

Engaging SXSW day three: Content, content, content

AUSTIN, TEXAS - Highlights from day three at SXSW touch on how brands need to think about getting their content distributed as well as strategies for effective content collaboration.

Engaging SXSW Day Two: Making data accessible
Analysis
Mar 11, 2014
Jayde Lovell

Engaging SXSW Day Two: Making data accessible

AUSTIN, TEXAS - Day two at the 2014 SXSW Interactive Festival highlighted current trends around data, data visualisation and user-experience design.

Engaging SXSW day one: Innovation
Analysis
Mar 10, 2014
Jayde Lovell

Engaging SXSW day one: Innovation

AUSTIN, TEXAS - The big takeaway from the first day is that technological innovation is at its most effective when it manages to bring brands and consumers closer together.

