Six and a half things you missed if you're not at Cannes
Advertising
Jun 25, 2015
It's only halfway through the week, so this list will grow, but J. Walter Thompson's Juhi Kalia has some random reflections from the festival so far.

Cannes predictions: Juhi Kalia
Advertising
May 14, 2015
Cannes predictions: Juhi Kalia

Juhi Kalia of J. Walter Thompson Singapore, shares her predictions for APAC work likely to be lauded at this year's festival.

Cannes reactions: Help, I feel nothing
Advertising
Jun 23, 2014
Cannes reactions: Help, I feel nothing

An argument that is not antitechnology but prohuman.

Cannes impressions: Innovation category should showcase inventions with purpose
Advertising
Jun 19, 2013
Cannes impressions: Innovation category should ...

Juhi Kalia, executive creative director of JWT Singapore, shares her thoughts on the inaugural year for the Innovation category—and her hopes for future years.

