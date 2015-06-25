It's only halfway through the week, so this list will grow, but J. Walter Thompson's Juhi Kalia has some random reflections from the festival so far.
Juhi Kalia of J. Walter Thompson Singapore, shares her predictions for APAC work likely to be lauded at this year's festival.
An argument that is not antitechnology but prohuman.
Juhi Kalia, executive creative director of JWT Singapore, shares her thoughts on the inaugural year for the Innovation category—and her hopes for future years.
