Josh Black of GroupM learnt more about what works in this industry in the final 15 hours of judging Lions Entertainment than he has in the last 15 months.
Josh Black, APAC CEO for GroupM Content, shares three takeaways from the just-concluded Casbaa Convention in Hong Kong.
The overused phrase "content is king" fails to reflect how the marketplace has changed and is therefore holding brands back, according to Josh Black of GroupM Content.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins