Cannes 2016: How to tell if a piece of work truly entertained or was just entertaining
Marketing
Jun 28, 2016
Josh Black of GroupM learnt more about what works in this industry in the final 15 hours of judging Lions Entertainment than he has in the last 15 months.

The rise of the advertiser: Casbaa viewpoint
Media
Oct 30, 2015
Josh Black, APAC CEO for GroupM Content, shares three takeaways from the just-concluded Casbaa Convention in Hong Kong.

Content isn't king
Digital
May 26, 2015
The overused phrase "content is king" fails to reflect how the marketplace has changed and is therefore holding brands back, according to Josh Black of GroupM Content.

