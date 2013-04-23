Gordon Macmillan

Send feedback to Gordon Macmillan.
Twitter signs major advertising deal with Publicis Groupe
Advertising
Apr 23, 2013
Gordon Macmillan

Twitter signs major advertising deal with Publicis ...

Twitter has signed its biggest advertising deal to date with an agreement with Starcom MediaVest Group, which is reported to be worth hundreds of million of dollars.

Tourism Australia relaunches 'Best job in the world'
Advertising
Mar 6, 2013
Gordon Macmillan

Tourism Australia relaunches 'Best job in the world'

Tourism Australia has retuned one of the most successful campaigns in recent years and relaunched its 'Best Job In The World' campaign with six jobs up for grabs this time, each with a six-month contract and a A$100,000 package.

Facebook will hit 500 million users by June
Digital
May 19, 2010
Gordon Macmillan

Facebook will hit 500 million users by June

GLOBAL - It was only in February that it was being reported that Facebook was closing in on the 400 million user mark. Now it will hit 500 million before the end of June.

Paid for Twitter business accounts look set to launch
Digital
May 14, 2010
Gordon Macmillan

Paid for Twitter business accounts look set to launch

GLOBAL - Twitter is powering ahead with its money making plans and rolling out a beta programme called the "Twitter Business Center" which will offer business users additional features. The features are likely to come at a price as previously suggested by Twitter founder Biz Stone.

High number of Twitter followers does not equal influence
Digital
May 14, 2010
Gordon Macmillan

High number of Twitter followers does not equal ...

GLOBAL - Twitter users who amass high numbers of followers don't necessarily have large amounts of influence, according to an in-depth report.

Biz Stone says Twitter has 105 million registered users
Digital
Apr 16, 2010
Gordon Macmillan

Biz Stone says Twitter has 105 million registered users

GLOBAL - Twitter has racked up 105 million registered users, founder Biz Stone has told the audience at the microblogging service's first development conference, Chirp.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia