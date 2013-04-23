Tourism Australia has retuned one of the most successful campaigns in recent years and relaunched its 'Best Job In The World' campaign with six jobs up for grabs this time, each with a six-month contract and a A$100,000 package.
GLOBAL - Twitter is powering ahead with its money making plans and rolling out a beta programme called the "Twitter Business Center" which will offer business users additional features. The features are likely to come at a price as previously suggested by Twitter founder Biz Stone.