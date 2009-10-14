GLOBAL - Facebook's growth slowed this summer, according to one report, suggesting that despite reaching the 300 million members milestone in September, the site's growth may have hit a saturation point in some markets for the time being.
GLOBAL - Twitter is reportedly in talks with Google and Microsoft about integrating its real-time search results into their respective search engines.
GLOBAL - Apple's App Store is experiencing unprecedented demand, with half a billon apps being downloaded in the current quarter, taking the total amount through the two billion barrier.
GLOBAL - Twitter should charge for the use of its service via mobile phones if it is to convert its huge popularity into cash, one of its venture capital investors has said.
GLOBAL - Yahoo has revealed the creative and campaign details behind its first major marketing blitz for seven years on the same day its redesigned homepage goes live.
GLOBAL - Rupert Murdoch has edged closer towards introducing paywalls on his websites with the announcement that he will soon begin charging people to read the Wall Street Journal on mobile phones.
