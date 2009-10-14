Darren Davidson

Facebook fatigue sets in as growth slows
Digital
Oct 14, 2009
Darren Davidson

Facebook fatigue sets in as growth slows

GLOBAL - Facebook's growth slowed this summer, according to one report, suggesting that despite reaching the 300 million members milestone in September, the site's growth may have hit a saturation point in some markets for the time being.

Twitter in talks with Google and Microsoft
Digital
Oct 9, 2009
Darren Davidson

Twitter in talks with Google and Microsoft

GLOBAL - Twitter is reportedly in talks with Google and Microsoft about integrating its real-time search results into their respective search engines.

Apple breaks two billion barrier for downloaded apps
Digital
Sep 29, 2009
Darren Davidson

Apple breaks two billion barrier for downloaded apps

GLOBAL - Apple's App Store is experiencing unprecedented demand, with half a billon apps being downloaded in the current quarter, taking the total amount through the two billion barrier.

Twitter's revenue plans lie in mobile charging says key investor
Digital
Sep 25, 2009
Darren Davidson

Twitter's revenue plans lie in mobile charging says key investor

GLOBAL - Twitter should charge for the use of its service via mobile phones if it is to convert its huge popularity into cash, one of its venture capital investors has said.

Yahoo unveils US$100 million brand campaign
Digital
Sep 24, 2009
Darren Davidson

Yahoo unveils US$100 million brand campaign

GLOBAL - Yahoo has revealed the creative and campaign details behind its first major marketing blitz for seven years on the same day its redesigned homepage goes live.

Murdoch to charge people for accessing WSJ on mobiles
Digital
Sep 17, 2009
Darren Davidson

Murdoch to charge people for accessing WSJ on mobiles

GLOBAL - Rupert Murdoch has edged closer towards introducing paywalls on his websites with the announcement that he will soon begin charging people to read the Wall Street Journal on mobile phones.

