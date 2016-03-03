The concept of luxury goods as a means of telegraphing success may be overrated, while too few brands think about what their products say to the buyers themselves, writes Adam Nelson of Flamingo Singapore.
Understanding enduring and evolving behaviours in the 'new' media landscape.
Words such as 'owning', 'managing' or 'positioning' perpetuate inaccurate ideas about how brands work. Adam Nelson, associate director at Flamingo, offers a more useful metaphor.
