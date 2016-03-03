Adam Nelson

The myth of ostentation
Marketing
Mar 3, 2016
Adam Nelson

The myth of ostentation

The concept of luxury goods as a means of telegraphing success may be overrated, while too few brands think about what their products say to the buyers themselves, writes Adam Nelson of Flamingo Singapore.

Same old new media
Marketing
May 7, 2015
Adam Nelson

Same old new media

Understanding enduring and evolving behaviours in the 'new' media landscape.

Brands as intersections
Marketing
Oct 23, 2014
Adam Nelson

Brands as intersections

Words such as 'owning', 'managing' or 'positioning' perpetuate inaccurate ideas about how brands work. Adam Nelson, associate director at Flamingo, offers a more useful metaphor.

