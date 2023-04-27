WPP delivers 2.9% organic growth in ‘positive start’ to year

WPP has reported Q1 2023 revenues of £3.46bn, up 11.9% year on year, on the back of continued growth across the company and with only a slight impact from slowing technology client spend.

On its preferred measure of revenues less pass-through costs, which totalled £2.83bn, its organic growth was 2.9%.

Chief executive Mark Read said the group remains on track to deliver its full-year guidance of 3-5% organic growth on this revenue measure.

Momentum towards the above goal was boosted by net new business worth $1.5bn won in the quarter, including Adobe (media), Ford (social media), Maruti Suzuki (media), Mondelez (production), Lloyds Banking Group (technology) and Swissport (public relations).

Read said: “We have seen a positive start to the year, in line with expectations, reflecting continued spending by clients in communications, customer experience, commerce, data and technology to support their businesses and brands.”

GroupM, its media buying powerhouse, continued to “perform strongly” and delivered 6.1% organic growth. This was the lion’s share of growth in the global integrated agencies division, which houses the group’s portfolio of creative agencies. Excluding Group M, the division registered 0.7% organic growth.

A standout piece of new business was Wavemaker's capture of Adobe's $250m Americas media account and additional $100m in global customer engagement and retention duties.

Summing up the quarter for its creative agencies, the group observed “very good growth at Ogilvy driven by strength in consumer packaged goods clients and recent new business wins. This was partially offset by a slower start to the year at Wunderman Thompson, primarily due to lower spend from some technology clients, and AKQA Group, reflecting a softer start to the year at Grey.”

Ogilvy's new business includes the aforementioned Lloyds Banking Group technology win, which saw Ogilvy Experience take the financial client's CRM account from Havas.

Performance against Publicis

WPP is the fourth of the big six holding companies to report its first quarter figures. Its organic growth came in higher than Havas (1.9% on a net revenue basis) but lower than Publicis (7.1% on a net revenue basis). Omnicom does not publish net revenue figures, but claimed organic growth of 5.2% on total revenues and on an equivalent basis WPP's organic growth was 4.9%.