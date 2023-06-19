PR Data News
Evie Barrett
1 day ago

Half of PR creative chiefs already use AI for campaign generation

A survey conducted by PRWeek found most creative chiefs at UK PR agencies see the potential for AI to be used in their work, with over half (57%) already putting this into practice.

Photo: Dilok Klaisataporn/Getty Images
Photo: Dilok Klaisataporn/Getty Images

Of the 28 top-level PR agency creatives who took part in a recent PRWeek UK survey, 79% say they think AI tools are useful for their job.

The majority (68%) see the technology as only slightly useful for now, but a few (11%) think it’s very useful.

“ChatGPT and other AI platforms can be useful for generating copy, insights and data analysis,” said Georgia Andrewes, senior account director at Richmond & Towers. “However, they won’t replace the industry’s creativity and understanding of humankind’s nuances, which remain essential for crafting impactful and diverse campaigns.”

“I am sure it will play a bigger and bigger role, but hopefully as a spark rather than a solution,” said Jason Gallucci, global creative director at Media Zoo.

In agreement is Hotwire’s creative director, Camilo Lascano Tribin, who stated: “AI is great at telling you what has been, like an exceptional research assistant, but for new thinking, for that lightning strike, it still takes people.”

“If I’m honest, I think [AI tools] are a bit of a distraction, a (currently) flawed form of creative mass production,” said Oli Miller, a freelancer who was most recently associate creative director at Pangolin. “Don’t get me wrong, they’re fun, but I really hope we use AI to greater challenge ourselves, not do the work.”

It appears that a selection of agencies are already using this advanced technology in some capacity within in their work – 57%, to be precise – although for the most part this is for assistive purposes, rather than a comprehensive solution for creativity.

“We’re looking at this closely,” said Jo White, partner and creative director at Headland. “Teams are already using it as a tool on written creative tasks and to generate images for pitch decks, but they do need human input and reworking to make them usable.”

Many say they use AI in a more nuanced way than coming up with entire campaign ideas. Launch’s Kevan Barber believes it can be helpful in providing potential campaign names, while MSL’s Kim Allain has used the tool to write up press releases (albeit ones that need “finessing”).

In fact, AI can even be used as a means of brainstorming to “get all the bad ideas out of the way”, as Frank PR’s creative lead, Lee Sanders, put it. “Otherwise, to get generalist views on new subjects, industries, and even clients, it speeds things up.

“We’ve all tried; anyone who says they haven’t is on a moral high horse,” he added, explaining that it’s natural to be curious about whether “we’re better than AI”.

On the contrary, Dave Bennett, group communications director at Rise at Seven, said: “We haven’t used it for ideation, as we believe clients are paying us for our human brains. AI is not in a place to replace us just yet.”

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC calls fresh global media review

1 HSBC calls fresh global media review

PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

2 PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

Top independent health agency opens in APAC

3 Top independent health agency opens in APAC

Uber launches Journey Ads in India

4 Uber launches Journey Ads in India

Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

5 Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers

6 Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

7 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

The demise of Vice, MTV News, Buzzfeed News and the broken model of youth media

8 The demise of Vice, MTV News, Buzzfeed News and the broken model of youth media

Two-way shootout for HSBC global media review

9 Two-way shootout for HSBC global media review

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

10 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Related Articles

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI
May 18, 2023
Pankhuri Das

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI

John Wren: AI can never replace the genius from great creative
The Information
Jun 14, 2023
John Wren

John Wren: AI can never replace the genius from ...

Could we put the AI genie back in the bottle?
May 19, 2023
Mike Beukes

Could we put the AI genie back in the bottle?

When it comes to AI it's best to keep your head, not lose it
May 21, 2023
Ian Whittaker

When it comes to AI it's best to keep your head, ...

Just Published

Meta launches ad measurement tools for Facebook and Instagram's Reels
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Meta launches ad measurement tools for Facebook and ...

Advertisers are turning to tools that offer greater transparency and granular insights into ad views to ensure ads are seen by real users.

Grab announces its most significant layoffs to date, cutting 1,000 jobs to remain competitive
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Grab announces its most significant layoffs to ...

This is the largest round of cuts for the 'super app' since the pandemic, which saw 5% or nearly 360 employees let go in 2020.

Campaign at Cannes 2023: CMO interview with Patricia Corsi, Bayer
8 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Campaign at Cannes 2023: CMO interview with ...

Campaign Asia-Pacific speaks exclusively to Bayer's global CMO Patricia Corsi on Cannes, creativity and cultivating innovation in consumer healthcare.

Is Nike’s growth chapter in China coming to a close?
12 hours ago
Julienna Law

Is Nike’s growth chapter in China coming to a close?

Analysts are advising investors against buying Nike shares, saying it’s unlikely to meet its growth target in light of the brand’s woes in China. Photo: Nike's Xiaohongshu account.