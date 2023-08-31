Analysis Advertising
Staff Reporters
18 hours ago

Creative Minds: Behind closed curtains, nobody can belt out Britney Spears tunes like TBWA's Victoria Neo

With serious zen and quirky vibes, an analog heart and a digital mind, this TBWA strategist tells Campaign about her mood-dependent social style.

In Creative Minds, we ask APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?

Name: Victoria Tammy Neo

Origin: Singapore

Places lived/ worked: Singapore

Pronouns: She/her

CV:

Strategist, TBWA, Singapore, August, 2023 - now
Social strategist, RGA, Singapore, 2022 - August, 2023
Community manager, RGA, Singapore, 2021 - 2022

1. How did you end up being a creative?

I knew when I was younger, I'd never want to work in a place that restricted me to wearing business wear everyday. I just don’t really like the idea of feeling restricted, and being a creative is the total opposite of that. So growing up, I knew this is the route I wanted to work towards.

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

It was a little content series on Instagram my team did for Samsung during the Olympics season, called ‘Sprint With Galaxy.’ We got the community to submit user-generated content of the ground, to create a running track made of all parts of the world. This was the first of its kind, a race on Instagram that optimises on their swiping mechanism in a fresh and exciting way.

3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else?

It's hard to pick a favourite as there’s so many different smart work and responses to problems done. But a recent one that I really liked was Heineken's shutter ads where they turned the shutters of bars into ad spaces, to help them cope with the pandemic.

4. What's on your bucket list?

To live in New York City, even if it’s just for a while. I have a whole vision board for it on my desk.

5. Who’s on your dream dinner guest list (alive or dead)?

Princess Diana, Madonna, Beyonce, Michelle Yeoh, Peggy Gou, my grandmother, and a translator so my grandmother can understand what the others are saying.

6. How would your co-workers describe you?

Probably very zen yet serious. Does it make sense? I am sure it’s going to be along the likes of “someone who likes to party” or “quirky, resident Gen Z” 

7. What's your guilty pleasure? (Don’t limit yourself to food, this could be anything you indulge in.)

Belting out to Britney Spears' songs in my room. 

8. Tell us about your tattoo(s).

Tattoo on my wrist of the word “Kintsugi”, which is a Japanese artform of putting broken pottery pieces back together with gold; a metaphor for embracing your flaws and imperfections. It’s a reminder to myself that getting through the sh*t that happened in my past only makes me a better person now. I also have another one of a purple gummy bear hugging a flute of champagne on my arm. It was a birthday gift from my best friends, and we all got the same matching tattoo with different coloured bears. We are obviously obsessed with champagne.

9. Analog or digital?

As a 90s kid, I love them both. Analog vinyl players, film cameras and hardcopy books over Kindle! All have a special place in my heart but sometimes convenience and efficiency is necessary.

10. Extrovert or introvert?

Ambivert, it really depends on my mood or the situation I’m in.

11. Tell us about an artist (any medium) that we've never probably heard of.

The iconic Violet Chachki. She was the winner of Season 7 of Rupaul’s Drag Race. She’s constantly challenging herself and doesn’t take mediocrity for an answer. and most importantly, she’s unapologetically herwhich I love!

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

