Calvin Klein taps former Starbucks marketer as global CMO

Calvin Klein has appointed Linh Peters as its global chief marketing officer, effective November 2.

The CMO role had been vacant since Marie Gulin-Merle left to join Google as vice president of global ads marketing in late 2019.

Peters has had a prolific career as a marketer at brands including Starbucks, Ulta Beauty, SpartanNash, Target and Best Buy. Her most recent role was VP of loyalty, partnerships, and licensed stores product and marketing at Starbucks, where she oversaw the brand’s loyalty programme and all digital consumer engagement strategies and marketing.

At Calvin Klein, Peters will drive brand experience, product marketing and data-driven marketing innovation as well as oversee all aspects of the brand’s consumer marketing organisation. Peters is known for her clear consumer focus and ability to drive growth and digital innovation at scale, according to the brand.

Current acting chief brand officer Greg Stogdon and acting CMO J.D. Ostrow will continue to work with Calvin Klein at a time where it has just engaged Frosty Pop as branding agency of record. In close partnership with Peters, both Stogdon and Ostrow will continue to build on the brand positioning and creative direction.

Peters’ appointment is complemented by the recent hire of Jacob Jordan as the brand’s global chief merchant and product strategist.

Analysts predict that Calvin Klein's parent company—PVH Corp—will post US$1.96 billion in revenue in the last quarter, down from US$2.59 billion during the same quarter last year.