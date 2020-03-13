Search
Mar 13, 2020
Can zero-based budgeting spiral marketing budgets to zero?
Yes, ZBB gets employed merely to slash budgets. However, argues the founder and CEO of TrinityP3, marketers should not necessarily be fearful of the process itself, which can provide value if used properly.
Apr 13, 2018
Zero or hero? Industry polarised on zero-based budgeting
Clients see it as fiscal discipline. Agencies see it as short-sightedness. As zero-based budgeting makes a comeback, we assess its values and shortcomings.
