How Alpine imagery is helping Heineken engage Asian consumers around wheat beer Edelweiss
14 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

How Alpine imagery is helping Heineken engage Asian consumers around wheat beer Edelweiss

The global director of international beers at Heineken on the launch of Edelweiss in Asia, and why Asian consumers are drawn to the fantasies evoked by mountain imagery.

Be still and feel the Alps
1 day ago
Ad Nut

Be still and feel the Alps

Heineken's first global campaign for the launch of wheat beer Edelweiss relies only on sight and sounds with no dialogue—or even beer.

