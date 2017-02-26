watch
Women to Watch 2022: Marilyn Yeong, Assembly
As a business whiz, Yeong has managed to achieve impressive numbers despite market uncertainties, dip the company’s toes in a new market, and exponentially grow the size of the team.
Women to Watch 2022: Lauren Thornborough, UM
Not only is Thornborough a whiz in client relations, she also admirably pioneered a committee within the agency to provide support for working parents.
Women to Watch 2022: Kristie Cheung, Lalamove
Moving from agency side to brand, Cheung led Lalamove to become a leading brand in Hong Kong while using the brand platform to support local communities.
Women to Watch 2022: Karen Coleman, Archetype
Coleman is an exceptional leader who not just collaborates with clients to deliver their best work, but she also possesses the bravery and conscience to part ways with clients whose values don’t align with her agency.
Women to Watch 2022: Kaori Yatsu, BBDO
Joining BBDO Japan a year after it was established, Yatsu has been successful in accumulating new business wins and producing global award-winning campaigns while contributing to building the culture of the agency.
Women to Watch 2022: Kanokkorn Seehapan, GreyNJ United
Seehapan’s work has aided GreyNJ's climb in creative rankings in Thailand as well as across Asia, an accomplishment worth celebrating.
