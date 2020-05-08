virus

Why nearly half of marketers are unhappy with their brand’s COVID-19 response
1 day ago
Cameron Fleming

Those that had a well-developed brand purpose before the crisis and were ready to speak up, found attentive audiences ready to listen and react, but less resilient brands have some ground to make up.

MNC brands may suffer as buyers scrutinise health and hygiene: Nielsen
May 8, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

People will move toward brands that are locally sourced unless big brands better explain ingredient origins and packaging, says Nielsen intelligence chief.

Brand marketers face unique challenges in Myanmar with COVID-19
Apr 8, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Engaging with this Myanmar's consumers is a challenge, since social media trust is low, says a Humology report.

Early adspend impact of COVID-19 in Hong Kong much sharper than SARS
Apr 6, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Adspend fell 30% in February as pandemic hammered sentiment, but newer categories could soften blow, says Admango.

COVID-19 pandemic sees brands rapidly recast marketing plans Asia-wide
Mar 31, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Almost overnight, brands have shifted their focus to digital and social campaigns to capture consumers at home, but still need to land the right message.

Brands must desist from freezing advertising plans: Kantar
Mar 26, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Consumers want them to focus more on their employees' wellness and not exploit the pandemic for business gain

