vaping

Anti-vaping spots by FCB show humiliating side of nicotine addiction
Aug 17, 2020
Elaine Underwood

Teens go to desperate and embarrassing lengths to get their vapes in the latest take in the FDA’s Real Cost campaign.

'Big Tobacco' using COVID-19 messaging and influencers to market products
May 17, 2020
Arvind Hickman

An analysis of social media and influencer posts found evidence of tobacco companies using #StayAtHome hashtags, creative and giveaways – including branded masks – to market e-cigarettes, vapes and heated tobacco products.

