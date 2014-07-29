Search
upi
1 day ago
WhatsApp gets green-light to offer payments in India
Messaging app said payments feature will "increase the ease and use of digital payments, which is helping expand financial inclusion in India".
Jul 29, 2014
UnionPay invests in first TVC for 10th-anniversary in Hong Kong and Macau
HONG KONG / MACAU - UnionPay's 10th-anniversary campaign marks the first time the Chinese payment network has invested in producing a TVC for airing during prime-time slots on local television channels in these two markets.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins