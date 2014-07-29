upi

WhatsApp gets green-light to offer payments in India
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

WhatsApp gets green-light to offer payments in India

Messaging app said payments feature will "increase the ease and use of digital payments, which is helping expand financial inclusion in India".

UnionPay invests in first TVC for 10th-anniversary in Hong Kong and Macau
Jul 29, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

UnionPay invests in first TVC for 10th-anniversary in Hong Kong and Macau

HONG KONG / MACAU - UnionPay's 10th-anniversary campaign marks the first time the Chinese payment network has invested in producing a TVC for airing during prime-time slots on local television channels in these two markets.

