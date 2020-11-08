WhatsApp gets green-light to offer payments in India
Messaging app said payments feature will "increase the ease and use of digital payments, which is helping expand financial inclusion in India".
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins
Most Read
Just Published
Move and win roundup: Week of November 9, 2020
Sandpiper Communications, Marks & Spencer, W, Warc, EVOS Esports, Chek Hup Coffee, Nunn Media, Amart and more, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.
Ruder Finn wins US$1.4m Huawei account in US
The China-based technology giant also renewed a $1.9 million deal with Racepoint Global.
Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again
An overly decorative exhibition stand at the China International Import Expo appears to be the latest misstep in China for the luxury brand.
TikTok challenger Triller keeps momentum strong ...
After the TikTok ban that never was, Triller - “the MTV of this generation” - is leaning into its ties to the music industry to stand out. But the competition is fierce.