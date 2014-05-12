ujaya shakya

Search
A view from Nepal: The much-awaited advertising transformation
The founder of Outreach Nepal provides an update on how the ad industry is evolving in Nepal, including how brands are adapting to new regulations, and how new alliances are being formed to advance the industry.
May 12, 2014
Dispatch from Nepal: Rural bazaars an opportunity to connect
Increasing incomes in rural areas of Nepal have marketers committing resources to brand education at village markets.
