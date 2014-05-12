ujaya shakya

A view from Nepal: The much-awaited advertising transformation
2 days ago
Ujaya Shakya

A view from Nepal: The much-awaited advertising transformation

The founder of Outreach Nepal provides an update on how the ad industry is evolving in Nepal, including how brands are adapting to new regulations, and how new alliances are being formed to advance the industry.

Dispatch from Nepal: Rural bazaars an opportunity to connect
May 12, 2014
Ujaya Shakya

Dispatch from Nepal: Rural bazaars an opportunity to connect

Increasing incomes in rural areas of Nepal have marketers committing resources to brand education at village markets.

