Book excerpt: Assessing the state of Nepal's advertising industry.
Ujaya Shakya, who reports from time to time on marketing trends in Nepal, shares images of damage from the recent earthquake and makes an appeal for help from the international community.
There is no standard blueprint or shortcut for running a successful rural campaign in this rapidly changing country, writes Ujaya Shakya.
The country is changing, and not only in economic terms.
In Nepal, marketers pull out all the stops for the festival season, during which consumer spending accounts for 50 per cent of annual sales in many sectors.
Marketing to young people is evben more critical ion Nepal, where 70 per cent of the population is below 35 years of age.
