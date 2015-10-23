Ujaya Shakya

Dispatch from Nepal: Building respect for a young industry
Advertising
Oct 23, 2015
Ujaya Shakya

Dispatch from Nepal: Building respect for a young ...

Book excerpt: Assessing the state of Nepal's advertising industry.

Dispatch from Nepal: Appeal for aid and restoration of heritage
Marketing
May 4, 2015
Ujaya Shakya

Dispatch from Nepal: Appeal for aid and restoration ...

Ujaya Shakya, who reports from time to time on marketing trends in Nepal, shares images of damage from the recent earthquake and makes an appeal for help from the international community.

The transforming paradigm of rural Nepal
Marketing
Jan 20, 2015
Ujaya Shakya

The transforming paradigm of rural Nepal

There is no standard blueprint or shortcut for running a successful rural campaign in this rapidly changing country, writes Ujaya Shakya.

Rural Nepal: The new promised land for marketers
Marketing
Oct 15, 2014
Ujaya Shakya

Rural Nepal: The new promised land for marketers

The country is changing, and not only in economic terms.

Dispatch from Nepal: Hyperactive marketing for the festival season
Marketing
Aug 11, 2014
Ujaya Shakya

Dispatch from Nepal: Hyperactive marketing for the ...

In Nepal, marketers pull out all the stops for the festival season, during which consumer spending accounts for 50 per cent of annual sales in many sectors.

Dispatch from Nepal: Grow young in order to last forever
Marketing
Jun 13, 2014
Ujaya Shakya

Dispatch from Nepal: Grow young in order to last ...

Marketing to young people is evben more critical ion Nepal, where 70 per cent of the population is below 35 years of age.

