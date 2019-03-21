Search
ttd
PROMOTED
2 days ago
Southeast Asia has the opportunity to lead the globe in eCommerce - The Trade Desk, Wavemaker, Zalora and Unilever explain why
The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards eCommerce, making online commerce unavoidable for brands and marketers. Campaign Asia and The Trade Desk joined forces with Wavemaker, Unilever and Zalora for a debate on how brands in the region can best utilise and take advantage of these growth opportunities.
Mar 21, 2019
Getting your adtech strategy right for Southeast Asia
VIDEO: The Trade Desk's Henry Shelley and Cadreon's Yean Cheong talk about technology best practices, from advising clients to the build-or-buy decision.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins