triad
1 day ago
Independents, unlimited: Agency leaders see only upsides
The heads of thriving independent agencies around APAC explain why it's a fine time to be in charge of their own destiny, and why they wouldn't have it any other way.
Jun 14, 2010
Sri Lankan shop Triad sets up virtual agency platform in Singapore
SINGAPORE - Sri Lanka's largest locally-owned advertising agency, Triad, has launched a full service virtual arm in Singapore in a bid to serve its global clientele.
