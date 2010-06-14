triad

Independents, unlimited: Agency leaders see only upsides
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

Independents, unlimited: Agency leaders see only upsides

The heads of thriving independent agencies around APAC explain why it's a fine time to be in charge of their own destiny, and why they wouldn't have it any other way.

Sri Lankan shop Triad sets up virtual agency platform in Singapore
Jun 14, 2010
Kenny Lim

Sri Lankan shop Triad sets up virtual agency platform in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Sri Lanka's largest locally-owned advertising agency, Triad, has launched a full service virtual arm in Singapore in a bid to serve its global clientele.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

1 Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

3 Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

4 Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of record

5 Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of record

Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

6 Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

How Shiseido created an integrated retail store experience in Hong Kong

7 How Shiseido created an integrated retail experience despite the pandemic

Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

8 Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

S4 Capital postpones 2021 results in surprise move because of PwC audit delay

9 S4 Capital postpones 2021 results in surprise move because of PwC audit delay

Nielsen to sell to private equity for $16 billion

10 Nielsen to sell to private equity for $16 billion