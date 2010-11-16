transportation

Mobility innovation in China will challenge traditional auto brands
2 days ago
Bryce Whitwam

Mobility innovation in China will challenge traditional auto brands

SHANGHAI ZHAN PODCAST: China auto industry expert, Bill Russo says the new digital mobility economy in China will be led predominately by local Chinese brands.

MTR launches TVC for route between Lok Ma Chau, Shenzhen
Nov 16, 2010
Jane Leung

MTR launches TVC for route between Lok Ma Chau, Shenzhen

Hong Kong's MTR has launched a cross boundary promotion for its Lok Ma Chau - Shenzhen route, connecting locals with one of Hong Kong's favourite shopping destinations.

KMB creates thematic campaign starring new character Brother Bus
Jul 19, 2010
Jane Leung

KMB creates thematic campaign starring new character Brother Bus

The Kowloon Motor Bus (KMB) has launched a thematic campaign to lift the spirit of a brand that already has a strong foothold in the hearts of Hong Kong's citizens.

MTR | Connecting You to Your Future Destinations | Hong Kong
Apr 15, 2010

MTR | Connecting You to Your Future Destinations | Hong Kong

Local transport operator MTR has released a second branding campaign themed 'Connecting you to your future destinations', developed by Ogilvy & Mather Hong Kong.

