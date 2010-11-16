transportation
Mobility innovation in China will challenge traditional auto brands
SHANGHAI ZHAN PODCAST: China auto industry expert, Bill Russo says the new digital mobility economy in China will be led predominately by local Chinese brands.
MTR launches TVC for route between Lok Ma Chau, Shenzhen
Hong Kong's MTR has launched a cross boundary promotion for its Lok Ma Chau - Shenzhen route, connecting locals with one of Hong Kong's favourite shopping destinations.
KMB creates thematic campaign starring new character Brother Bus
The Kowloon Motor Bus (KMB) has launched a thematic campaign to lift the spirit of a brand that already has a strong foothold in the hearts of Hong Kong's citizens.
MTR | Connecting You to Your Future Destinations | Hong Kong
Local transport operator MTR has released a second branding campaign themed 'Connecting you to your future destinations', developed by Ogilvy & Mather Hong Kong.
MTR | Connecting You to Your Future Destinations | Hong Kong
Local transport operator MTR has released a second branding campaign themed 'Connecting you to your future destinations', developed by Ogilvy & Mather Hong Kong.
MTR | Connecting You to Your Future Destinations | Hong Kong
Local transport operator MTR has released a second branding campaign themed 'Connecting you to your future destinations', developed by Ogilvy & Mather Hong Kong.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins