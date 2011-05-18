Search
tramways
1 day ago
40 Under 40 2020: Nixon Cheung, Hong Kong Tramways
At 29, Nixon Cheung took over marketing for a 116-year-old tram line—and turned it into a dynamic brand.
May 18, 2011
POAD, HK Tramways return with tram shelter ad contest
HONG KONG – The second round of the Tram Shelter Advertising Creative Contest by Hong Kong Tramways (HKT) and outdoor advertising agency POAD Group invites the public to display their pride in Hong Kong on tram shelters.
