touch the pickle
Jun 27, 2022
Creativity is the return gift of empathy: BBDO's Josy Paul
Cannes Lions 2022: The chairperson and CCO of BBDO India spoke about how creativity can drive meaningful action
Jun 24, 2015
BBDO India wins Grand Prix Glass Lion, region takes only one Bronze in Creative Effectiveness
CANNES - BBDO India won the first ever Grand Prix in the newly introduced Glass Lion category for 'Touch the Pickle', a campaign for Whisper Sanitary Napkins aimed at combating the nation's taboos against menstruating women.
