Is Topshop’s failure in China a fast-fashion problem?
COVID-19 has already hurt many brands, and now it’s British fashion label Topshop’s turn. Does its failure mean fast fashion is finished in China?
British fashion invasion with TopShop opening first shop in Hong Kong
Edgy British fashion store TopShop has arrived fashionably late to the Greater China market, with the opening of its Hong Kong store last Thursday (6 June). The retailer has locations in Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand but trails competitors like Abercrombie & Fitch and Superdry in Hong Kong. Seen at the opening of the new flagship store in Central (opposite Swedish counterpart H&M): Sir Philip Green, Korean singer Kim Hyoyeon and Taiwanese actress Gwei Lun Mei.
British clothing brand Jack Wills appoints Etymon for awareness in Hong Kong
HONG KONG - Etymon Communications & Brand Management Consultants has secured the PR retainer for Jack Wills and is tasked with raising the British fashion brand's profile in the city's cluttered smart casualwear market.
Esprit de corpse? To survive, HK-based brand must become a leader not a follower
HONG KONG - Like the foppish young man in 1960s hit single 'Dedicated follower of fashion', Hong Kong-headquartered retailer Esprit will continue to struggle to be taken seriously if it fails to establish its own identity in the competitive fast-fashion space, branding experts warn.
