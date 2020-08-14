Edgy British fashion store TopShop has arrived fashionably late to the Greater China market, with the opening of its Hong Kong store last Thursday (6 June). The retailer has locations in Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand but trails competitors like Abercrombie & Fitch and Superdry in Hong Kong. Seen at the opening of the new flagship store in Central (opposite Swedish counterpart H&M): Sir Philip Green, Korean singer Kim Hyoyeon and Taiwanese actress Gwei Lun Mei.