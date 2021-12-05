Search
8 hours ago
Is Topics too basic?
Google Chrome's new proposed cookie alternative may be favoured by consumers and regulators, but appears to offer significantly reduced value for advertisers, according to early reactions from adtech experts.
1 day ago
Goodbye FLoC, hello Topics: Google unveils new alternative to cookies
New targeting approach from Google's Privacy Sandbox uses curated list of topics to avoid sensitive categories such as race and gender.
