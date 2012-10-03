top 10

The top 10 top 10 lists of the best brands in specific product categories in APAC in 2021
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

The top 10 top 10 lists of the best brands in specific product categories in APAC in 2021

YEAR IN REVIEW: Our lists of the top 10 brands in specific product categories—shoes, beers, cars, phones, and many more—proved to be quite popular in 2021. Consult this list of lists to see which list was liked the most.

Samsung breaks into top 10 list on Interbrand's annual global rankings
Oct 3, 2012
Emily Tan

Samsung breaks into top 10 list on Interbrand's annual global rankings

GLOBAL - Samsung's brand value has shot up 40 per cent over the past year, propelling the brand into the top 10 list for the first time, at No. 9 in Interbrand's annual global brand rankings.

Top 10 London Olympics 2012 TVCs: Pick your favourites
Jul 26, 2012
Staff Reporters

Top 10 London Olympics 2012 TVCs: Pick your favourites

When the world's largest sporting event rolls around every four years, brands take out the big guns, and the budgets to boot. On the eve of the London games, we take a look at some of the best TVCs marking the occasion.

Top 10 sports TVCs
Apr 24, 2012
Staff Reporters

Top 10 sports TVCs

To coincide with Campaign's Sports Marketing Report, here is a round-up of what we think are some of the best sports commercials to hit our screens. Watch Lance Armstrong, Michael Jordan and Wayne Rooney, among other great sporting heroes, being funny, inspirational or just very good at what they do.

Top 10 rugby TVCs to kick off the 2011 World Cup
Sep 8, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

Top 10 rugby TVCs to kick off the 2011 World Cup

Like the Olympics and football’s World Cup, rugby’s biggest tournament makes its appearance on the international stage only once every four years. Coinciding with the Rugby World Cup 2011 kicking off today, Campaign takes a look at 10 of the best rugby-themed TVCs that set off to tackle the hearts and minds of consumers.

PHILIPPINES FOCUS: Top 10 brands by Nielsen
Jun 17, 2011
Staff Reporters

PHILIPPINES FOCUS: Top 10 brands by Nielsen

PHILIPPINES - In partnership with Campaign, Nielsen has compiled an exclusive Top 10 brands report offering insights into the Philippines’ consumer base, as part of a monthly focus on individual markets across the region.

