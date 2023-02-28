tokyo olympics bribery scandal
Tokyo Olympics bribery verdict: Former ADK president gets jail time
The Tokyo District Court has found Shinichi Ueno guilty of bribing a Tokyo Olympic official for soliciting favours and noted, "he [Ueno] repeatedly made unreasonable excuses, putting the blame unfairly on the subordinates and showing no signs of sincere remorse."
Dentsu, Hakuhodo, ADK to face criminal charges in Tokyo Olympics bid-rigging case
Charges are centered around companies and individuals illegally colluding in assigning contracts for the test events and the actual Games—trial and sentencing to follow.
Dentsu barred from bidding for Tokyo, Osaka govt contracts
As Japan continues the crackdown on all parties tainting the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Dentsu stands to be suspended from bidding for Tokyo and Osaka government contracts for a year.
Tokyo Olympics bid-rigging: ex-Dentsu, other ad execs arrested
The arrests come after months of investigations into alleged corruption in the planning and sponsorship of the Tokyo Games held in 2021 after a pandemic-driven postponement.
Dentsu admits to bid-rigging in Tokyo Olympics; charges for other arrests made
Dentsu joins rivals Hakuhodo and ADK in admission to collusion in the widening Tokyo Olympics bid-rigging and bribery case, but says there is "no factual basis for claims any employees have been arrested."
Tokyo Games bribery scandal: Hakuhodo reportedly confesses to rigging bids as probe widens
The news comes less than a month after ADK Holdings voluntarily confessed its culpability in the widening scandal, meanwhile Dentsu denies any knowledge of collusion.
