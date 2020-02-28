tokyo olympics 2020

Making her Olympic debut: Hello Kitty
Feb 28, 2020
Elaine Underwood

Sanrio character's Team USA sponsorship includes promoting inclusivity along with apparel and toys.

Dentsu stock slide continues amid Olympics cancellation concerns
Feb 26, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Shares traded down another 2.5% on Thursday, hitting fresh 7-year lows. The advertising network is banking on the Olympics to help it return to profitability.

The Olympic effect on Tokyo's events scene
Mar 13, 2019
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

The Olympic effect on Tokyo's events scene

Two major sporting events heading to Tokyo are causing meetings numbers and venue construction to spike.

