tokyo olympics 2020

Feb 28, 2020
Making her Olympic debut: Hello Kitty
Sanrio character's Team USA sponsorship includes promoting inclusivity along with apparel and toys.
Feb 26, 2020
Dentsu stock slide continues amid Olympics cancellation concerns
Shares traded down another 2.5% on Thursday, hitting fresh 7-year lows. The advertising network is banking on the Olympics to help it return to profitability.
Mar 13, 2019
The Olympic effect on Tokyo's events scene
Two major sporting events heading to Tokyo are causing meetings numbers and venue construction to spike.
